Top track

San Cisco - When I Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

San Cisco

Scala
Tue, 11 Jun 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

San Cisco - When I Dream
Got a code?

About

If the exuberance and innocence of youth is passing them by as teen dreams fade away, San Cisco still retain the irresistible pop sensibilities that will drive Under the Light. Their fifth full-length album adds to a discography dating back to the self-tit Read more

Presented by Communion.

Lineup

San Cisco

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.