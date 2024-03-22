Top track

MIKE - plz don’t cut my wings - feat. Earl Sweatshirt

MIKE

Strange Brew
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£16.50

Event information

MIKE is a quintessential old soul. The 24-year-old artist’s wisdom is evident in both his calm delivery and measured questioning. Known for introspective, subtly profound rhymes that explore grief, family, and identity, and melt over muffled, soul-seasoned Read more

Presented by DM Generation.

Lineup

MIKE

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

