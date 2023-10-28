Top track

Lana Del Rey - Born to Die

Lana Del Rave

Off Topic
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🧚🏻‍♀️ PENSAVO FOSSE LANA INVECE ERA UN RAVE 🧚🏻‍♀️

🍒 La prima festa a tema Lana Del Rey 🍒

🪩 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗥𝗔𝗩𝗘 🪩

✨ From 23 till’ we shine ✨

Scopri di più e registrati in lista, link in bio.

💖 Did you know there's a Lana Del Rave party?

Presentato da Klug APS.

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

