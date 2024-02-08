Top track

Annie Taylor - Schoolgirl

Annie Taylor

New Cross Inn
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

England's music luminaries Gigwise describes Annie Taylor as "Mellow, cool guitar romp through desert rock, shoegaze, indie and pop influences. Lush." - and not without reason!

The four friends Gini Jungi, Tobias Arn, Michael Mutter and Daniel Bachmann jo...

Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Annie Taylor

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

