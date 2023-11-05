Top track

Braids, DJ Python - Young Buck - DJ Python Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Notte al Mattino

Bunker Torino
Sun, 5 Nov, 4:00 am
DJTorino
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Braids, DJ Python - Young Buck - DJ Python Remix
Got a code?

Event information

MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR

Time will expand in a cardinal direction, erasing the boundaries between darkness and day. As dancers flow into the outskirts of town, music takes over & builds bridges. North / south, dusk / dawn, music / motion, local...

Presentato da BUNKER.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Katatonic Silentio, DJ Python , Emiliano Comollo

Venue

Bunker Torino

Via Niccolò Paganini, 0/200, 10154 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.