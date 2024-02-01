DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ceylon x Péniche x Haverhill Peaks

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€10
About Ceylon

CEYLON compose une musique instinctive et énergique sur laquelle les mots fusent au rythme des cordes et autres oiseaux. Auréolés d’une vibrante synergie de groupe, iels s’aventurent dans des paysages cosmopolites, entre Indie Rock et Chanson. Lorsqu’on ob Read more

Event information

CEYLON débarque au Ferrailleur pour présenter son nouvel album “Va Savoir”.

Entre Indie Rock et Chanson, CEYLON compose une musique instinctive et énergique sur laquelle les mots fusent au rythme des cordes et autres oiseaux.

Pour l'occasion, ils partage...

Tout public
Floral Records et PYPO Production
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ceylon, Péniche

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

