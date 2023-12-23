DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dropslive Xmas Party

Dalston Den
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
sat 23 dec - dalston den - 22 00 - 03 00

music: hip hop soul - edits - afrobeats - amapiano - afrohouse

sounds by Paolo XLR

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dropslive FM.

Dalston Den

91-93 Kingsland High St, London, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

