Cvega y Charlos

Sala Clamores
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El 20 de diciembre los artistas Cvega y Charlos estarán cantando en la sala Clamores su último álbum, "Mananthya" junto con algunas otras canciones de sus biografías.

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

