DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Hot Garbage (Record Release), Mother Tongues, Luge

Nineteen Seventy Eight
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$22.12

Hot Garbage melt into a heavily volatile yet undeniably palatable amalgamation of sonic elements. Calling on the driving rhythms of dark post-punk and motorik krautrock, the Toronto-based outfit seamlessly works shining melodies and swirling textures into...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by DIG
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Luge, Mother Tongues, Hot Garbage

Nineteen Seventy Eight

1978 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1W6, Canada
Doors open8:30 pm
250 capacity

