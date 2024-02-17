Top track

Hot Garbage - Snooze You Lose

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hot Garbage (Record Release), Mother Tongues, Luge

Lee's Palace
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$22.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hot Garbage - Snooze You Lose
Got a code?

About

Hot Garbage melt into a heavily volatile yet undeniably palatable amalgamation of sonic elements. Calling on the driving rhythms of dark post-punk and motorik krautrock, the Toronto-based outfit seamlessly works shining melodies and swirling textures into...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by DIG

Lineup

Luge, Mother Tongues, Hot Garbage

Venue

Lee's Palace

529 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.