Last Gasp, Hell Is Here, Soul Charge, Nervous Futr

Musica
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Last Gasp

Hell Is Here

Soul Charge

Nervous Future

7PM Door

8PM Show

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Musica.

Lineup

1
Nervous Future, Soul Charge, Hell Is Here and 1 more

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

