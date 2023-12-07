DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

X-Party!

Off Topic
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsTorino
From €6
► ✘-PARTY® ◄ “Un anno di feste in una notte”, Giovedì 7 DIcembre arriva @ Off Topic, l'evento più pazzo dell'anno!

Commerciale/Reggaeton/Edm/Revival/Indie/Rock

Il 7 dicembre è Carnevale

Il 7 dicembre è St patricks

Il 7 dicembre è Halloween, Natale, Fer...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Klug APS.

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

