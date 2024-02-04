Top track

Deadlands - House of Cards

Deadlands w/ Pale Aura, Farsight and more!

The Meadows
Sun, 4 Feb, 6:00 pm
$20.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Deadlands is an up-and-coming metalcore band based in Long Island, New York. Our focus is to break the stereotype of heavy music and show that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Phoenix Within, Dishonest Escape, Farsight

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

