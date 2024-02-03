DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jawn of The Dead

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jawn Of The Dead (JOTD) is an energetic tribute to the songwriting, style and musical tradition pioneered by the Grateful Dead, the godfathers of the jam band world. JOTD’s mission is to continue this tradition of fusing eclectic elements rock, blues, ja...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.

Lineup

Jawn of The Dead

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

