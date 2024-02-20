Top track

Deap Vally - Royal Jelly



Deap Vally, Gloin

The Garrison
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
Toronto
CA$32.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DEAP VALLY live for the last time

Farewell tour + Sistrionix played in full (10 year anniversary) and other favorites

2023 find Deap Vally reclaiming its legacy anew - even as the band concludes the journey it began just over a decade ago. Not long after...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gloin, Deap Vally

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

