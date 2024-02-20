Top track

Deap Vally - Royal Jelly

Deap Valley

Lee's Palace
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DEAP VALLY live for the last time

Farewell tour + Sistrionix played in full (10 year anniversary) and other favorites

2023 find Deap Vally reclaiming its legacy anew - even as the band concludes the journey it began just over a decade ago. Not long after...

Presented by Transmit Presents.

Lineup

Deap Valley

Venue

Lee's Palace

529 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

