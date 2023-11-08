DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Neighbors & Jessy Nimni

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Wed, 8 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wednesday, November 8th, Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents

The Neighbors

Jessy Nimni

We are now open from 10 pm to 5 am. Come enjoy our magical venue... Please note, table reservations are highly recommended.. Table Reservations: Please call 51055150...

Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.