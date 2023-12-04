DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An evening to mark 20 years since the passing of Johnny Cash (1932-2003) with the songs of Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, and The Carter Family reimagined by members of:
Avice Caro
Cosydrive
Ellie Bleach
Ethan P. Flynn
Famous
Fred Macpherson
The Gol...
