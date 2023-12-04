Top track

Robin

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Songs of Johnny Cash

Windmill Brixton
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robin
Got a code?

About

An evening to mark 20 years since the passing of Johnny Cash (1932-2003) with the songs of Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, and The Carter Family reimagined by members of:

Avice Caro

Cosydrive

Ellie Bleach

Ethan P. Flynn

Famous

Fred Macpherson

The Gol...

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.