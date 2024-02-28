Top track

Voodoo Beach "Wonderful Life Tour"

Merlin Kulturzentrum
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsStuttgart
€13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Die Berliner Band Voodoo Beach existiert bereits einige Jahre in unterschiedlichen Besetzungen, dabei bilden Josephine Oleak als Schlagzeugerin und John-H. Karsten als Bassist ein eingespieltes Rhythmus- Duo. Im Jahr 2020 finden Voodoo Beach schließlich zu...

Präsentiert von dq agency.

Lineup

Voodoo Beach

Venue

Merlin Kulturzentrum

Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

