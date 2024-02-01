Top track

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek - Bal

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek

La Marbrerie
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Une voix étincelante, de vieux synthétiseurs qui transpirent le psychédélisme d’antan, des mélodies rétro-futuristes imbibées sonorités orientales.. le décor est planté. Sensation transcontinentale, après trois albums et quelques singles chez le fameux lab...

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Venue

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

