DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jessica Brankka, a recent standout DJ in the Brazilian electronic scene, brings her striking stage presence and unique sound to NYC on Friday, December 15th at Paradise Club.
*NO entry with shorts / muscle tanks / athletic wear / work boots / baseball cap*...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.