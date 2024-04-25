DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concert • Okvsho +experience

Le Mazette
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Spread Love", comme l'a si bien exprimé Okvsho lors d'une récente interview, sera le leitmotif de leur concert qui mêlera habilement les influences Hip-Hop et Jazz le jeudi 25 mars. On compte sur toi pour venir t'en imprégner !

______________...

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Okvsho

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

