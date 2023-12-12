DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JOSIE COTTON
with The Plimsouls and Kurt Baker
Tuesday, December 12th, 2023
Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
Josie Cotton - Best known for her 1982 hit single "Johnny Are You Queer?" The song's catchy New Wave style and controversial lyrics...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.