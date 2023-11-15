DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DNB: Live

XOYO
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London's original live drum & bass band/orchestra - performing seminal classics completely live.

Live drums. Live bass. Live musicians. Real talent.

No DJs. No tricks. No half measures.

dnb:LIVE are the musicians behind the original 'history of drum & b...

Presented by TEG Live Europe

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.