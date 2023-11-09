DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Binario69 meet Bologna Jazz Festival 2023
Emong, quartetto composto da Evita Polidoro alla batteria, Manuel Caliumi al sassofono, Michele Bonifati alla chitarra e Federico Pierantoni al trombone, è il primo progetto da leader di Michele Bonifati.
"Three...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.