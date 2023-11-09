Top track

Michele Bonifati Emong - Starting With A Cherry

Michele Bonifati Emong

Binario69
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBologna
About

Binario69 meet Bologna Jazz Festival 2023

Emong, quartetto composto da Evita Polidoro alla batteria, Manuel Caliumi al sassofono, Michele Bonifati alla chitarra e Federico Pierantoni al trombone, è il primo progetto da leader di Michele Bonifati.

"Three...

Presentato da Ozono Factory Aps.

Lineup

Michele Bonifati Emong

Venue

Binario69

Via De' Carracci 69/7d, 40129 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

