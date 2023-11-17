DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DON’T MISS THE CALL! TORINO 2025 TI ASPETTA

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Fri, 17 Nov, 4:30 pm
TalkTorino
I XXXII Giochi Mondiali Universitari Invernali, uno degli eventi sportivi multisport più rilevanti nel panorama internazionale, rappresentano un importante appuntamento sportivo per Torino e le sue valli. L’obiettivo del Comitato organizzatore di Torino 20...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

