Matisyahu With Special Guest Cydeways

El Club Detroit
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $48.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$1 of every ticket sale will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform.

Like only the most gifted storytellers, Matisyahu spins the rare kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten, enthrall, and...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
Lineup

Matisyahu

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

