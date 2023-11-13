DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nato a Buenos Aires il 30 aprile 1980, Luis Scola è una leggenda della pallacanestro mondiale. Esploso in Spagna con la maglia del Baskonia, approda in NBA dove trascorre dieci anni tra Houston, Phoenix, Indiana, Toronto e Brooklyn. Dopo più di 740 partite...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.