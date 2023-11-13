DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dialogo con i campioni: Luis Scola

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
TalkTorino
Nato a Buenos Aires il 30 aprile 1980, Luis Scola è una leggenda della pallacanestro mondiale. Esploso in Spagna con la maglia del Baskonia, approda in NBA dove trascorre dieci anni tra Houston, Phoenix, Indiana, Toronto e Brooklyn. Dopo più di 740 partite...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
