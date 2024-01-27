Top track

Four Tet - Mango Feedback

Four Tet

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.66

Four Tet - Mango Feedback
About

Super! présente :
FOUR TET au Zénith Paris - La Villette

5 HOUR SET — CENTRAL BOOTH

Il y a quelques mois, Kieran Hebden, alias Four Tet, a provoqué la transe d'environ 100.000 personnes dans le désert californien. Aux côtés de ses comparses Skrillex et...

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

