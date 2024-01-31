Top track

I Like the Way You Die

Black Honey

Concorde 2
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
About

FORM Presents

BLACK HONEY

+ Picture Parlour

+ Kynsy

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

kynsy, Picture Parlour, Black Honey

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

