Amapiano In The City | Season Finale

Wild Days
Sat, 11 Nov, 3:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for Season Finale of Amapiano in the City, 3pm Saturday, November 18th for at the Wild Days Rooftop

Penthouse of Eaton Hotel DC

Amazing Sunset Views of The Capitol.

Cocktails, food and drinks.

ALL YOU NEED TO BRING IS YOU, YOUR FRIENDS AND POSI

Presented by Soweto Global
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

BlissSero, Space FX

Venue

Wild Days

1201 K Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

