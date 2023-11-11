DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for Season Finale of Amapiano in the City, 3pm Saturday, November 18th for at the Wild Days Rooftop
Penthouse of Eaton Hotel DC
Amazing Sunset Views of The Capitol.
Cocktails, food and drinks.
ALL YOU NEED TO BRING IS YOU, YOUR FRIENDS AND POSI
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.