DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After our roadblock launch of the Deepdig series with Saachi, we return with longtime NTS resident DJ & now regular on BBC Radio 1, Martha!
Martha is a DJ and broadcaster from South London with roots in community radio and documentary making. Each of Mart
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.