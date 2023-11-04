DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DEEPDIG w Martha (NTS / BBC) 4 Hour Set

Grow
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After our roadblock launch of the Deepdig series with Saachi, we return with longtime NTS resident DJ & now regular on BBC Radio 1, Martha!

Martha is a DJ and broadcaster from South London with roots in community radio and documentary making. Each of Mart Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Lineup

Martha

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.