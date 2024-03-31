Top track

NBDY: Emotionally Unavailable Tour

Songbyrd
Sun, 31 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a late 2010's arrival on the music scene, singer/songwriter and producer better known as NBDY from New Jersey pursues a dreamy romantic take on modern R&B in songs such as "Used To" and "Admissions". He may be a described as a “lone wolf” , but he’s l...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NBDY

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

