Glow Night!

Alex's Bar
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come get your glow on and dance the night away to the sound of Morning Shivers and special guests TBA!

Glow sticks provided, glow attire highly encouraged! Come feel the glow and get your PLUR on!

NO COVER!

Food by Reddig BBQ

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

