UKGARAGE ALL STARS The May Bank Holiday Showcase

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
From £33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
UKGARAGE ALL STARS The May Bank Holiday Showcase. If you attended our launch, you won’t want to miss out. It will take place again at the prestigious HERE nightclub at Outernet Tottenham Court Road London on Sunday 26th May from 10pm -4am.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by S9.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

