DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UKGARAGE ALL STARS is back with another great show. If you attended our launch, you won’t want to miss out. It will take place again at the prestigious HERE nightclub at Outernet Tottenham Court Road London on Saturday, 17th February 2024, from 2pm till 10...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.