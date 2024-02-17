DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UK Garage All Stars presents The Valentine’s Showcase

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £33.66
UKGARAGE ALL STARS is back with another great show. If you attended our launch, you won’t want to miss out. It will take place again at the prestigious HERE nightclub at Outernet Tottenham Court Road London on Saturday, 17th February 2024, from 2pm till 10...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by S9.

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

