Emlyn

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20
About

Originaire de Nashville, Emlyn s’est démarquée de ce vivier de talents d’auteurs-compositeurs en laissant sa trace dans la pop alternative. Auto-proclamée « CEO de la Feminine Rage », ses sons percutent sur des riffs très rock mais avec des textes auxquels...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Emlyn

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

