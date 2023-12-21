DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jack & the Starlighters live

I Candelai
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jack & the Starlighters live +presentazione nuovo singolo + open act Nancy Ferraro & Radioflores + dj set Mauro di Franco.

Il 21 Dicembre 2023 ore 22:00 presso “I Candelai” Palermo Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Jack & the Starlighters band si es...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione I Candelai.
I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

