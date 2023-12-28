DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room Goa

Rockpool, W Goa
28 Dec - 31 Dec
GigsGoa
₹3,931.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Boiler Room is back in Goa for a 3-Day takeover!

Pre-register NOW to gain early access to tickets when they go on sale.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Yozora Entertainment.

Venue

Rockpool, W Goa

W Hotels Worldwide, Vagator Beach, Mapusa, Goa, India
Doors open9:00 pm

