Friends Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

If it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year, now’s the time to turn things around and win big at our next Peckham Levels Pub Quiz. This time it’s all about everyone’s favourite 90s sitcom FRIENDS!

Think you can give the perfect ren...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Peckham Levels.

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

