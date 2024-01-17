DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year, now’s the time to turn things around and win big at our next Peckham Levels Pub Quiz. This time it’s all about everyone’s favourite 90s sitcom FRIENDS!
Think you can give the perfect ren...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.