SUNDAY SCHOOL: ROOFTOP & PATIO

Kemistry
Sun, 19 Nov, 12:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUNDAY SCHOOL: RICH DIETZ

Rich DietZ will be kicking off the first week of our weekly event, Sunday School! Come join us for a full day of house music and $20 endless mimosas!

The party kicks off at noon and will also feature the sounds of Zule, Madison...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rich Dietz, Zule, 2AR

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

