Lattexplus ～ Un aiuto a Campi Bisenzio

Manifattura Tabacchi - B11
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyFirenze
Free
LATTEXPLUS X CAMPI BISENZIO
Sostieni la Biblioteca Tiziano Terzani!

Unisciti a noi sabato 18 novembre presso la Manifattura Tabacchi per un evento a sostegno della Biblioteca di Villa Montalvo “Tiziano Terzani”, gravemente colpita dall’alluvione.

 Un...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Lattexplus
Venue

Manifattura Tabacchi - B11

Via Delle Cascine 35, 50144 Firenze città metropolitana di Firenze, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

