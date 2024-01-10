Top track

Bag of Cans - Pub Money

Pandamonium Day 2: Bag Of Cans + The Manatees

Two Palms
Wed, 10 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fierce Panda Records brings their annual Pandamonium Festival to Two Palms in Hackney, London. Day 2 features infectious indie-rock post-punkers Bag Of Cans, special guests The Manatees who release their new single 'Buttercup' out on this very day***...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Fierce Panda & Disorder.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GULZ, The Manatees, Bag of Cans

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

