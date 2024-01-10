Top track

Bag of Cans - Pub Money

Pandamonium Day 2: Bag Of Cans + Special Guests

Two Palms
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fierce Panda Records brings their annual Pandamonium Festival to Two Palms in Hackney, London. Day 2 features infectious indie-rock post-punkers Bag Of Cans, some very special guests who might just have a single out on this very day (10th Jan 2024) an***...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Fierce Panda & Disorder.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

GULZ, Bag of Cans

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

