All Night Long: Sean Johnston

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Beginning the story with ALFOS (A Love From Outer Space) - now continuing on in his galactic journey through other-worldly energy and sounds, Sean Johnston treats us for a special cosmic christmas night this December 15th at Faith in Strangers, all night l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.

Lineup

Sean Johnston

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

