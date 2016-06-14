DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Madame Loyal Bordeaux : Pass 2 jours

Madame Loyal Bordeaux - Parc des expositions
14 Jun - 16 Jun
DJBordeaux
€79
About

🎟 🎟 🎟 PASS 2 JOURS : VENDREDI 14 & SAMEDI 15 JUIN 🎟 🎟 🎟

🔥 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗟𝗢𝗬𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟
👉 𝟭𝟰 & 𝟭𝟱 𝗝𝗨𝗜𝗡 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 - 𝗕𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗫
🎡 𝗟𝗔 𝗙𝗘̂𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗘́𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘
(évent interdit aux - de 18 ans)...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Madame Loyal.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

21
Madame Loyal, Antigone, Astrix and 21 more

Venue

Madame Loyal Bordeaux - Parc des expositions

Cours Jules Ladoumègue, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:59 pm

