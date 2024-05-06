Top track

Francis of Delirium - All Love

Francis of Delirium

The Hope & Ruin
Mon, 6 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With three EPs (‘All Change’, ‘Wading’ & 'The Funhouse'), Luxembourg-based 20 year-old Jana Bahrich’s Francis of Delirium have quickly caught attention, finding champions in the likes of Pitchfork, Stereogum, The FADER, Paste, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, Cl...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Venue

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

