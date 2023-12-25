DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CLAVDIO live

Retronouveau
Mon, 25 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CLAVDIO si avvicina al mondo della musica fin da giovane, e dopo aver fatto parte di una band punk durante l'adolescenza, nel 2005 forma il gruppo post-rock/progressive metal Blue Order Project con Paolo Dionisi. Successivamente collabora con l'artista Mus...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Lineup

Clavdio

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

