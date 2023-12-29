DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TimaLikesMusic-- That 90's Love OS RnB Party

Amityville Music Hall
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
About

Friday, December 29th

TimaLikesMusic Presents:

That 90's Love: An Old School R&B Party

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

11 PM

21+

$15 ADV

$20 DOS

This is a 21+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

TimaLikesMusic

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

