Untitled

Siroco
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eigenblau is a trance collective rooted in Madrid and Oslo united by our love for fast, groovy and emotional music. As much as we love music, our main focus is on creating a healthy, inclusive, loving and respectful community.

We are really happy to be ba...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Eigenblau

Lineup

Truglut, Temu.jin

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

